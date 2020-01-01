Taron Egerton thanks Elton John after winning Golden Globe for Rocketman

Taron Egerton touchingly thanked Elton John after he won a Golden Globe for his role as the music icon in Rocketman.

The actor beat the likes of Eddie Murphy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, and Roman Griffin Davis to pick up the Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy accolade at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, and looked stunned when his name was called out.

"I really wish I'd written something," he said, as he became emotional on stage. "I'm so honoured to be nominated alongside a bunch of legitimate icons."

Taron went on to thank Elton's husband, David Furnish, for believing "I could play your husband", and said the lead part in Dexter Fletcher's musical drama has "changed my life".

"It's been the best experience of my life," the 30-year-old continued, before directly addressing the Tiny Dancer hitmaker in the audience. "To Elton John, thank you for the music, for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend."

The star, who attended the Golden Globes with his family, including his little sisters Mari and Rosie, finished his speech by dedicating the accolade to his mother.

"My mother is in the room somewhere. This is for you, mam," he sweetly added.

Taron's win was the second award of the night for Rocketman, after Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the honour for Best Original Song, I'm Gonna Love Me Again, for the critically-acclaimed movie.

Elton's husband David, who served as producer on the rock biopic, later took to Instagram to pay tribute to Taron, and thanked officials at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for acknowledging the Welshman.

"Taron so richly deserves this accolade. He worked b**ody hard and showed extraordinary courage stepping into Elton's formidable platform boots. He truly brought Elton's indomitable spirit to life and made his and Bernie's songs soar," he gushed.