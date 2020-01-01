NEWS Awkwafina and Kaitlyn Dever nominated for BAFTA Rising Star honour Newsdesk Share with :







Awkwafina and Kaitlyn Dever have been nominated for the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award.



The 31-year-old, who is known for films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8 and Jumanji: The Next Level, made history at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night when she won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in The Farewell, becoming the first-ever Asian actor to win a leading actress Golden Globe for a film.



Awkwafina's success continued on Monday when representatives for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) unveiled the five nominees for the Rising Star Award, an honour given to up-and-coming talent at the organisation's annual British Academy Film Awards.



"It's truly an honour to be nominated for the EE Rising Star Award," said Awkwafina in a statement. "I'm grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses."



The shortlist also included Dever, who was nominated at the Golden Globes for her work in Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, though she lost out to Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon. Dever, 23, is best known for films such as Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart, Short Term 12, Detroit, and the TV show Justified.



The other nominees include Scottish actor Jack Lowden, whose credits include Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots, and Fighting with my Family, Kelvin Harrison Jr., who established himself as one to watch with roles in films such as Waves, It Comes at Night, and Mudbound, and Top Boy actor Micheal Ward, who recently starred in Blue Story.



Previous winners of the Rising Star Award, BAFTA's only fan-voted category, have included Shia LaBeouf, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, and Letitia Wright.



The winner will be revealed at the awards ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on 2 February.



The full list of nominees will be announced on Tuesday morning.