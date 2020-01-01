Jennifer Lopez championed by Alex Rodriguez following Golden Globes loss

Alex Rodriguez shared a touching note in honour of his fiancee Jennifer Lopez after she missed out on the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture prize at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Following the ceremony, former baseball player Alex posted a touching tribute to his Instagram page, calling the Love Don't Cost a Thing star a "true champion".

"Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," he wrote. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion.

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.

"To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it."

Jennifer, 50, later took to the comments section to thank her beau, simply writing: "You are my everything."