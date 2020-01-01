Gwyneth Paltrow is 'semi-retired' from acting

Gwyneth Paltrow considers herself to be "semi-retired" from acting because her lifestyle brand Goop is now her main priority.

The Avengers: Endgame star opened up about her career direction in an interview with E! News at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she revealed her work in front of the camera has taken a backseat as she develops her platform, which she launched in 2008.

"I'm sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company (Goop) that I do," she said.

Gwyneth went on to confess that she had no real intention of picking up another acting gig so soon, but agreed to star in Netflix show The Politician because it was written specifically for her by her husband, Brad Falchuk.

"He asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me," the 47-year-old admitted. "I'm Goop from head-to-toe, but (Brad) is very charming, he's very convincing."

In addition to starring in the show, Gwyneth also serves as an executive producer on The Politician.

The series, which lost out to Fleabag for the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy prize at the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton, is now streaming on Netflix.