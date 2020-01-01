Awkwafina 'genuinely shocked' by Golden Globes success

Awkwafina has reflected on her "insanely crazy" night at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday after becoming the first actress of Asian-American descent to take home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy prize.

The star, real name Nora Lum, beat out Beanie Feldstein, Emma Thompson, Cate Blanchett, and Ana de Armas to take home the award for her performance in The Farewell, and told reporters at Entertainment Tonight that she was "genuinely shocked" by the victory.

"I think a part of you just detaches from your body and you see yourself like looking down at yourself and then you don't," she explained. "Then you go black, but then you look at all the people that you're celebrating with and you realise that you're all in it together."

In addition to the excitement of winning the award, Awkwafina confessed winning the prize for The Farewell was especially important to her, as working on the movie was such a great experience.

"It means a lot. When we were making The Farewell we had no idea, I had no idea. I didn't know if I could do drama," the 31-year-old commented. "To see (director) Lulu (Wang's) story, her vision come this far is very incredible."

During her acceptance speech, the actress dedicated the award to her father, quipping, "I told you I'd get a job."

And she later told Entertainment Tonight she was looking forward to speaking to him following her win.

"I probably won't be a brat. I'll just be like, 'Hey, dad,' 'cause I know he's watching and I know he's proud," she smiled.