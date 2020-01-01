Prince Harry offered his help for Oprah Winfrey's mental health documentary

Oprah Winfrey was thrilled to have Prince Harry offer his support for her new mental health documentary series because she "probably" would never have approached the British royal herself.

The media mogul, who was a guest at the 35 year old's 2018 wedding to former actress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reveals it was Queen Elizabeth II's grandson who first expressed his interest in contributing to the Apple TV+ show she had been developing, as he has long been a vocal advocate for mental health wellness after seeking counselling following the tragic death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

She tells U.S. breakfast show Today, "We were having a discussion about, 'What are the things that really matter to you in the world?' And I'd asked Prince Harry that, and he said, 'Climate change and mental health wellness.'

"I went, 'Gee, me too!' So, from there, the conversation went to, 'I'm doing this thing for Apple...' and when I finished the conversation, he said, 'Oh, if you need any help with that Apple thing...' (and I was like), 'Actually, I do!'

"Would I have asked him? Probably not, so that's how that (partnership) came about."

Oprah and Prince Harry are serving as co-creators and co-executive producers for the as-yet-untitled series, which is expected to debut later this year (20).