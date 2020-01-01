NEWS Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million dollars to fight 'devastating' Australia bushfires Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million dollars towards the on-going fight against the "devastating" Australia bushfires.



The Australian actor has called on his fans to do what they can to support the relief efforts and fire services as the terrifying blazes Down Under continue to cause destruction to millions of acres of land, wipe out wildlife and cost lives, with the death toll currently standing at 25.



Announcing his family's generation donation to support his native country, the 'Thor' star wrote alongside a video clip posted on Instagram: "Hi everyone.



"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia.



"My family and I are contributing a million dollars.



"Hopefully you guys can chip in too.



"Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.



"In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. "Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya. (sic)"



The 36-year-old star said they are "really still in the thick of it" and said they face "plenty of challenging times ahead".



In the accompanying clip, he added: “Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation.



“They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, as is plenty of challenging times ahead still to come.”



Several celebrities have donated and pledged their support, including Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, who announced at the weekend they were donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services.



The 'Lion' actress - whose home in Bunya Hill is "under threat" - said: "Yes, our house is OK. Obviously it's day-by-day right now in Australia. As we've said, we're so worried. We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together."



A host of other stars have donated to various organisations helping to fight the fires - which began in September and have swept through more than 15 million acres of land - including Pink.



The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker announced her $500,000 donation on social media.



She wrote: "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz (sic)”