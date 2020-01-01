NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow says pal Cameron Diaz will be 'the best' mother Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bad Teacher' actress and her Good Charlotte rocker husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Raddix, just before the New Year, and the Goop founder is made up for the couple.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “We’re very, very excited.”



Asked how well Cameron will adapt to motherhood, the 47-year-old actress - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin - replied: “She’s going to be the best.”



Cameron and Benji shared their baby news in a joint statement, in which they said they were "so happy, blessed and grateful" to have added to their family.



The statement read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family ... While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade ... Sincerely, Cameron&Benji (sic)"



Becoming a mother is a dream come true for 47-year-old Cameron.



An insider said: "Cameron really wanted to be a mom. Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby."



The baby news comes just a few months after the 'Charlie's Angels' star gushed over married life with the 'Girls & Boys' hitmaker



Speaking in August, the 'Other Woman' star - who tied the knot with the 40-year-old musician at her Beverly Hills home in January 2015 - said: "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time.”