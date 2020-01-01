Joker leads BAFTA nominations

- NEWS
Joker looks set for success at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards after receiving an impressive 11 nominations.
The tragic tale of how Batman's villainous foe came to be earned nods for star Joaquin Phoenix, who is up for the Leading Actor gong, Director Todd Phillips and Best Film. The movie is also up for the inaugural Best Casting prize, as well as awards for Editing, Production Design, Make-up & Hair and Sound.
Just behind Joker were The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earning 10 nominations apiece. Martin Scorsese's mob drama saw him nominated for Best Director, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are among those set to battle it out for the Supporting Actor statuette. Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood saw nominations for Supporting Actor Brad Pitt, Leading Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and Supporting Actress Margot Robbie.
Robbie actually featured twice in that category, as she's also up for the award for her movie Bombshell.
Sam Mendes' 1917 received nine nominations, including one for the prestigious Best Film gong, while Jojo Rabbit is up for six prizes, including Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson. Johansson and Robbie will face off against Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Florence Pugh for Little Women for the prize.
Scarlett is also up for the Leading Actress award, thanks to her role in Marriage Story, alongside fellow competitors Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Renee Zellweger for Judy, and Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose.
Meanwhile, The Two Popes also bagged an impressive nominations haul with five nods, including Supporting Actor for Anthony Hopkins. But the acting veteran has some tough competition from Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, as well as Pacino, Pesci and Pitt. Jonathan Pryce is up for the Leading Actor award for his role in The Two Popes, but will have to beat Marriage Story's Adam Driver, Rocketman's Taron Egerton, DiCaprio and Phoenix to take home the award.
It was previously announced that Awkwafina, Micheal Ward, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. will face off for the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public.
The nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie’s Angels' Ella Balinska in London.
The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Graham Norton, will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 2 February.
The main list of nominees are as follows:
Best Film:
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film:
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Leading Actor:
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Leading Actress:
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EE Rising Star Award:
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison, Jr.
Micheal Ward
Director:
Sam Mendes - 1917
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite
Original Screenplay:
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Casting:
Shayna Markowitz - Joker
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler - Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold - The Two Popes
Animated Film:
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Film Not in the English Language:
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Original Score:
Thomas Newman - 1917
Michael Giacchino - Jojo Rabbit
Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker