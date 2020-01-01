Joker leads BAFTA nominations

Joker looks set for success at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards after receiving an impressive 11 nominations.

The tragic tale of how Batman's villainous foe came to be earned nods for star Joaquin Phoenix, who is up for the Leading Actor gong, Director Todd Phillips and Best Film. The movie is also up for the inaugural Best Casting prize, as well as awards for Editing, Production Design, Make-up & Hair and Sound.

Just behind Joker were The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earning 10 nominations apiece. Martin Scorsese's mob drama saw him nominated for Best Director, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are among those set to battle it out for the Supporting Actor statuette. Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood saw nominations for Supporting Actor Brad Pitt, Leading Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and Supporting Actress Margot Robbie.

Robbie actually featured twice in that category, as she's also up for the award for her movie Bombshell.

Sam Mendes' 1917 received nine nominations, including one for the prestigious Best Film gong, while Jojo Rabbit is up for six prizes, including Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson. Johansson and Robbie will face off against Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Florence Pugh for Little Women for the prize.

Scarlett is also up for the Leading Actress award, thanks to her role in Marriage Story, alongside fellow competitors Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Renee Zellweger for Judy, and Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose.

Meanwhile, The Two Popes also bagged an impressive nominations haul with five nods, including Supporting Actor for Anthony Hopkins. But the acting veteran has some tough competition from Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, as well as Pacino, Pesci and Pitt. Jonathan Pryce is up for the Leading Actor award for his role in The Two Popes, but will have to beat Marriage Story's Adam Driver, Rocketman's Taron Egerton, DiCaprio and Phoenix to take home the award.

It was previously announced that Awkwafina, Micheal Ward, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. will face off for the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie’s Angels' Ella Balinska in London.

The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Graham Norton, will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 2 February.

The main list of nominees are as follows:

Best Film:

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film:

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading Actor:

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Leading Actress:

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE Rising Star Award:

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Micheal Ward

Director:

Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

Original Screenplay:

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Casting:

Shayna Markowitz - Joker

Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler - Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Crowe - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Nina Gold - The Two Popes

Animated Film:

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Film Not in the English Language:

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Original Score:

Thomas Newman - 1917

Michael Giacchino - Jojo Rabbit

Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker