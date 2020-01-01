NEWS Joey King bruised by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe Newsdesk Share with :







Patricia Arquette has apologised profusely to her The Act co-star Joey King after accidentally hitting her in the head with her Golden Globe.



The 20-year-old took to social media on Monday to show off the bruise in the middle of her forehead after unwittingly colliding with Arquette's Best Supporting Actress award as they headed into an elevator to celebrate at the InStyle afterparty following Sunday's ceremony.



However, King wasn't upset about the injury - and instead shared the story behind her bump with pride.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," she told fans. "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette."



"What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator!" Arquette joked as she responded to the tweet.

She then expressed her remorse, adding, "No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one (sic)!"