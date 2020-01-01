NEWS Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million (£760,000) to the wildfire relief efforts in his native Australia.



The Thor actor, who shares three children with wife Elsa Pataky, announced the generous donation on his Instagram page on Monday with a video message and the caption: "Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.



"In my bio, I've added links to support the firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time."



In the accompanying video, Chris told his followers: "As you're well aware, the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there's warmer weather on its way, we're really still in the thick of it here and there's plenty of challenging times ahead.



"What we need is your support and your donations. I'm going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontline, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support."



He went on to thank those who have already donated and sent well-wishes.



Chris, 36, is the latest big name to donate to the relief efforts, aimed at dousing the blazes that have killed at least 24, and destroyed more than 1,500 homes across New South Wales and Victoria.



Kylie Minogue and Pink have both donated $500,000 (£380,000), while Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban also donated half a million dollars.



Australian rapper Iggy Azalea told a troll on Twitter who accused her of not supporting the relief efforts that she's already raised "more than $100,000" (£76,000), and Korean rapper Jay Park donated $30,000 (£23,000) to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service ahead of his tour dates Down Under later this week.