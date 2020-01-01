NEWS Christian Bale in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder Newsdesk Share with :







Christian Bale is reportedly in negotiations to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.



The Oscar-winning actor is in talks with Marvel bosses to play an as-yet-unknown character in the fourth instalment of the superhero franchise, which sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular Norse god, according to editors at Collider.



Taika Waititi is also returning to direct the sequel, after his huge success with Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017. Production is set to start later this summer.



Should the deal go ahead, Thor: Love and Thunder will be Bale's first comic book movie since his final turn as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.



Since the news broke, Marvel fans have speculated on social media that the 45-year-old could be playing Beta Ray Bill, who first appeared in Marvel comics as Thor's adversary in 1983, and shares similar strength to the superhero.

Meanwhile, Thor comics writer Jason Aaron suggested that Bale should portray Dario Agger, the vicious chief executive of the Roxxon Corporation.



"You know who's got my vote. 'Who Is Christian Bale Playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?'" he wrote on Twitter, alongside an illustration of the character.



Marvel representatives have not yet to commented on the report.



Tessa Thompson will also be reprising her Thor: Ragnarok role as Valkyrie in Love and Thunder, while Natalie Portman will return to the franchise as Dr. Jane Foster and take on the mantle of The Mighty Thor in the fourth instalment.



Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release in November 2021.