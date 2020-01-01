Rian Johnson confirms plans for Knives Out sequel

Rian Johnson is planning to film a sequel to his hit murder mystery movie Knives Out in 2020.

The comic thriller, which stars an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette, grossed nearly $250 million (£190 million) worldwide on a $40 million (£30.4 million) budget when it was released in November.

And according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson revealed plans for a quick follow-up at a pre-Golden Globes party on the weekend, claiming he already has a script in development.

Johnson's producing partner Ram Bergman also shared that Craig was eager to reprise the central role of private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel.

"Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more," Bergman said.

The Looper filmmaker previously revealed that he enjoyed working with the 007 actor so much, he'd love him to return to the role.

"He was very excited to do it," Johnson told Variety. "I never write with any actors in mind. You just get your heart broken. I just wrote the character very straight. I gave him a Southern (U.S.) accent to make him a fish out of water. Daniel was top of my list, but I didn't think he was available."

Craig is set to wrap up his stint portraying James Bond in No Time to Die, his fifth outing as the spy. The film, which also features his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas, debuts in April.