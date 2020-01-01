NEWS Rose Byrne alls for donations to the fight against the Australian bushfires Newsdesk Share with :







Rose Byrne has urged people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires.



The 'Bridesmaids' star has asked people to give whatever they can to support the people on the frontline fighting the devastating bushfires.



Raising awareness during her appearance on Good Morning America, she said: "It's the worst in recorded history. People are losing their homes. Over half a billion wildlife has been killed. If you have any means, a dollar, to donate, to help there’s some incredible services out there. You can go to my Instagram page. Thank you to all the people doing all the work at home trying to stop this. It’s really really bad."



Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million dollars towards the on-going fight against the "devastating" Australia bushfires.



The Australian actor shared on Instagram: "Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.



"In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. "Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya. (sic)"



The 36-year-old star said they are "really still in the thick of it" and said they face "plenty of challenging times ahead".



In the clip, he added: "Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, as is plenty of challenging times ahead still to come."