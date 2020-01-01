NEWS Kim Kardashian hits back at claims she hasn't donated to Australian bushfire relief efforts Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian has fired back at criticism from fans on social media after urging them to donate to relief efforts for Australia's bushfires.



The blazes have so far killed at least 24 and destroyed more than 1,500 homes across New South Wales and Victoria, not to mention hundreds of thousands of animals across the country.



A few days after haunting snaps of Australia's burnt orange sky began circulating online, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted "climate change is real" along with a broken heart and earth emoji - prompting followers to remind her that her actions, including flying in private jets, also impact the environment.



On Sunday, one particular fan's criticism riled the star, prompting her to snap back in a furious post of her own.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny," the social media user said in a since-deleted tweet.



After tagging the 39-year-old reality TV star, as well as her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall in the post, Kim fired back: "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."



While Kim didn't disclose how much her family donated to the efforts, she is one of several stars who have given financial aid to help those tackling the disaster. Most recently, actor Chris Hemsworth pledged $1 million (£760,000) to the effort, while Kylie Minogue and Pink have both donated $500,000 (£380,000). Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have also donated half a million dollars.