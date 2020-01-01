Kate McKinnon left starstruck by Beyonce and JAY-Z at Golden Globes

Kate McKinnon was left so starstruck by Beyonce and JAY-Z at the Golden Globes that she nearly started asking the power couple about their milk choices.

The Bombshell actress was sat at the same table as the superstar pair at the awards ceremony on Sunday night, alongside her sister. But while her sibling had no issues chatting to the couple during the night, Kate found it more difficult to overcome her nerves.

"They're the King and Queen of America. They were unbelievably gracious," Kate said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "My sister and I found out we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list of like, 'What can we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City, what can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?'"

"My sister went straight up, she had balls of steel and was great. And Beyonce was so nice... I just pretended I had something on my pants and (mimics putting her head down and studiously looking at her trousers). So yeah, I blew it. I blew it."

When Ellen pointed out that Kate does comedy sketches with huge stars every week on Saturday Night Live, the comedienne replied: "Not Beyonce. We all know that's different!"