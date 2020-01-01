BAFTA officials 'disappointed' by lack of diversity in nominations

BAFTA officials have admitted they are "disappointed" by the lack of diversity in the nominations for the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.

The nominations for the 2020 ceremony were unveiled on Tuesday morning, revealing that Todd Phillips's Joker came top with 11 nods, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman with 10.

Social media users swiftly went online to express their outrage at the all-white acting nominees, with them using the hashtag #BAFTASSoWhite. They blasted BAFTA voters for snubbing the likes of Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, and Cynthia Erivo and opting to give Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson two nods each.

BAFTA executives have now admitted they are also disappointed about the all-white shortlist.

"Being totally honest, we are disappointed and that is not to take anything away from the people who have been nominated," said BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry, according to Press Association. She added that although no female filmmaker made the Best Director shortlist, they were recognised across other categories and this "gives me joy and hope".

"But we are going to do more, we are not going to stop pushing," she insisted.

While Marc Samuelson, chairman of BAFTA's film committee, commented: "Clearly everybody knows that everybody in the four acting groups of nominees are white, it's infuriating, we can't make the industry do something, all we can do is encourage and push and inspire and try to help people coming in at the bottom end."

Samuelson also noted that diversity is improving in other ways, as the percentage of female nominees has risen. However, he did concede, "It doesn't take anything away from the issue in the acting categories but, nonetheless, it's something and things are moving."

The 2020 British Academy Film Awards will be hosted by Graham Norton at London's Royal Albert Hall on 2 February.