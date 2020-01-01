Kylie Jenner deletes 'find your fire' post following Australian bushfire backlash

Kylie Jenner swiftly deleted a post urging fans to "find your fire" after being slammed for her "disgraceful insensitivity" amid Australia's devastating bushfires.

The make-up mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself perched in front of a fireplace as she posed in a bright yellow wig.

Alongside the seductive snap, Kylie wrote, "find your fire," accompanied by a fire emoji and a yellow heart. However, fans rushed to slam the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star amid the ongoing blazes that have so far killed at least 24 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes across New South Wales and Victoria.

"Instead of posting about the fires on your story which does NOTHING, maybe donate some of your billion dollars wasted on gucci bags and DONATE and help SAVE ANIMALS (sic)," wrote one user, while another added: "Would be awesome to see you donating to services to assist with the Australian bushfires."

"Being how famous you are you could raise a serious amount of awareness on the Australian fires that so desperately need donations to keep the fires being put out and animals being treated for injuries. Stop posting selfies and help the world!" commented a third disgruntled user.

Kylie has since changed the caption, which now reads, "night out". However, a representative for her company Kylie Cosmetics also commented with a string of fire emojis, which remain below the picture.