Dennis Quaid applies to increase child support payments for his twins

Dennis Quaid has filed legal papers asking to increase his child support payments for his 12-year-old twins after a significant increase in his earnings.

According to TMZ.com, the 65-year-old, who stars in Netflix show Merry Happy Whatever, currently pays $13,750 (£10,430) per month for Zoe and Thomas, who he shares with ex Kimberly Quaid.

However, the former couple's 2018 agreement includes a note that if Dennis earns more than $1.3 million (£986,000) per year, the payments should be increased.

And, as papers from 2019 show that the screen star raked in an enviable $550,000 (£417,000) per month over the year - equating to more than $6 million (£4.5 million) - Dennis has acknowledged that the time has come for the payments to be increased.

In the new documents, obtained by TMZ, the actor asked the court to decide how much the new support payment should be - by making "a below-guideline child support order based on the reasonable needs of Thomas and Zoe."