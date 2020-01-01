NEWS Leicester Square to get a series of interactive bronze statues to mark the 'home of film' Newsdesk Share with :







A series of interactive bronze statues will be erected in London to mark the "home of film" in the city.



'Scenes in the Square', a long-term art instillation to mark the last 100 years of movies, will be unveiled in Leicester Square next month and will feature iconic characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Mary Poppins and Bugs Bunny.



Representing the 1920s to 1940s - an era which saw the first cinema opened in the area in 1930 and the first premiere seven years later - will be statues of legendary comic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, whose effigies are inspired by their 1929 film 'Liberty' as they will be teetering on a rooftop.



Bugs Bunny, the animated character to appear in the most films, will represent the next decade and will be found in a flower bed in the square.



Gene Kelly's iconic dance sequence from 'Singin' in the Rain' will be commemorated alongside a lamppost to represent the 1950s.



1964 favourite Mary Poppins will appear to land gracefully in Leicester Square gardens, while Batman - a character to appear in a movie in every decade since the 1980s - will keep watch over London from a rooftop.



Visitors to the area will be able to share a bench with Rowan Atkinson's beloved comic creation Mr. Bean, or children's favourite Paddington.



Completing the statue trail and representing the new decade and the future of cinema will be Wonder Woman, who will be depicted bursting through a wall.



Mark Williams, Head of Consumer Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, said: "Film is an incredibly universal art form and Leicester Square has been its London home for many years.



"With statues depicting films through the years, from the 1920s to 2020, we hope 'Scenes in the Square' will delight movie lovers across every generation and we look forward to welcoming visitors to explore this wonderful trail."



And following the launch of the trail, it is hoped further characers will be introduced "for years to come".



Several of the eight statues will also be illuminated at night, and the trail - which is free to all - will be enhanced with interactive content including maps, video and music.