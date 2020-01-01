NEWS Jana Kramer uses '24-hour rule' to help rebuild trust with husband Mike Caussin Newsdesk Share with :







Jana Kramer has implemented a "24-hour rule" in her relationship to help rebuilt trust with her husband Mike Caussin.



The singer/actress and former American football star separated in 2016 as he battled sex addiction and was unfaithful, but they reconciled the following year and renewed their vows in December 2017. They welcomed their second child, a son named Jace, in November 2018.



Speaking on the Whine Down podcast on Monday, the country music star responded to a listener's email asking: "How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger?" and she offered her advice.



"I think it's just time," the One Tree Hill star shared. "Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving, consistent, rigorous honesty."



The Good Enough singer added: "One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, (you have time) to come back and say, I messed up. That was a lie and that shows change."



She said the concept promotes "honesty" and "growth", before urging the fan: "Get therapy because it's worth it."



The most recent setback for the couple came after a topless photo was anonymously texted to the retired sportsman back in October. Although they later found the snap came from a bot - software that runs automated tasks online - Jana later confessed she felt "weakened" staying in her relationship with Mike, who has spoken openly about his battle with sex addiction.



Jana and Mike married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jolie, in January 2016.