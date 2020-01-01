Greta Gerwig: 'Parenthood would be too tough without paid help'

Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach would not be able to juggle parenthood and work without paid help.

The Lady Bird director and Marriage Story filmmaker welcomed a son named Harold, their first child together, in March last year.

Neither has let parenthood slow them down, with both Little Women and Marriage Story thought to be among this year's likely Oscars contenders - and she has admitted there's no way they'd be able to cope without the help of a nanny, family and friends.

"There's no way I could do it without that help (paid help), as well as my mother and my friends," she told Elle UK. "Whatever you were prepared for, none of it (motherhood) is how you think, as far as I can tell. There has to be a certain amount of denial that goes on."

The Frances Ha actress explained it can be difficult for her to balance being a mother and a filmmaker when she gets "into a zone" in which she struggles to concentrate on anything else besides her film.

"Everyone who works with me can attest to this - I go into a zone where I don't wash or return calls and I go feral," the 36-year-old explained. "I can go into hyperfocus as well as becoming more scattered. I like things that have a great deal of pressure and a lot of deadlines, because I need it."

Revealing what the movie, which is based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, means to her, she added: "It made me cry, both while I was writing it and then making it. Now I have no feelings left. Little Women feels as personal as anything I'll ever make."

Baumbach, 50, also has a nine-year-old son named Rohmer from his marriage to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.