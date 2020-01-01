Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen in an adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman.

McCarthy and Kidman will also executive produce the project, created by many of the leading players behind U.S. network HBO's award-winning adaptation of Moriarty's earlier novel, Big Little Lies, including writer David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and Endeavor Content. The production is expected to air on U.S. streaming service Hulu in 2021.

Nine Perfect Strangers will mark McCarthy's first television series project since sitcom Mike and Molly, which won the Bridesmaids star an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011. It will be co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, while Kelley and Butterworth will also take on showrunner duties.

The project is set in a high-end health and wellness facility, run by director Masha (Kidman), who promises nine anxious city residents her resort's 10 day retreat will change their lives. McCarthy will star as one of the clients, Francis.

Nine Perfect Strangers was published in 2018 and spent 13 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.