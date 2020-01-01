Jane Fonda has perfected jail comfort following protest arrests

Jane Fonda has advised protesters who risk arrest to wear layers to aid their comfort behind bars.

The actress has been arrested for civil disobedience a handful of times at her weekly Fire Drill Fridays rallies in Washington, D.C. in recent months, and now she's something of an expert on jail life, offering up tips about getting arrested for protesting.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (06Jan20), the Grace & Frankie star said, "You wear layers of clothes if it's winter and you may spend the night in jail, you want a lot of layers so you can use them for pillows."

And those protesting alongside her needn't worry about the cost of arrest: "All you need is a photo ID that’s up to date and $50," Jane explained. "If you don’t have $50 we give it to you."

And revealing why she launched the Fire Drill Fridays climate change protests last year, Fonda added, "Humankind is facing the greatest crisis that we’ve ever faced and there were all these young students that were sacrificing a lot and working so hard.

"We don’t do civil disobedience as a first effort but we’ve been petitioning and writing and marching and begging the government and they don’t hear. We’ve used every lever of democracy and so we have to take a step further and that’s why we’re engaging in civil disobedience and risking getting arrested."

She went on to explain that getting arrested isn't a big deal, like it would be if she wasn't white and famous: "What happens to me is different than what would happen if I was a person of colour and I wasn’t famous."