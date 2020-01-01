Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about sex life after moving in with husband

Gwyneth Paltrow has joked her sex life with husband Brad Falchuk is "over" following their decision to finally move in together, a year after tying the knot.

The Avengers: Endgame star wed Glee producer Falchuk in September, 2018, but they spent the majority of their first year as husband and wife living in separate homes to give their children from previous relationships time to adjust to the new family dynamic.

They officially took the plunge last summer, as they prepared to mark one year of marriage, but Paltrow fears it may have a negative impact on their bedroom antics.

"So our sex life is over," she joked to Harper's Bazaar about moving in with Falchuk.

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people," she shared of the public's reaction to their unconventional start to married life. "One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in.'"

Now Paltrow is trying to find other ways to keep the magic of their romance alive: "I think it (living separately) certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

The actress and Goop lifestyle guru shares two children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, while Falchuk also has two kids with his first wife, Suzanne.