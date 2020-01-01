Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief - report

Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million (£762,400) to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul used her Instagram Stories timeline on Sunday (05Jan20) to draw attention to the devastating disaster Down Under, sharing a series of posts highlighting the extent of the damage caused to local environments by the blazes.

In one message, Kylie mourned the news that "over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia" as a result of this season's bushfires - only to then show off a snap of herself wearing Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers in a separate upload shortly afterwards.

Followers were quick to attack the 22 year old for the hypocritical posts, which have since been deleted, but now Kylie is trying to make amends by cutting a big cheque to contribute to the nation's recovery, according to People.com.

A source tells the outlet, "That post (of her slippers) was completely unintentional. Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused."

The news emerges after big sister Kim Kardashian snapped back at a Twitter critic who grumbled about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars raising awareness about the bushfires online, complaining they did "not donate even a penny," and tagging Kim and her sisters in the tweet.

However, Kanye West's wife was quick to respond with her own cutting remark, writing, "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."

She did not reveal how much her family had donated.