Rob Kardashian seeking primary custody of daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian has filed court documents requesting primary custody of his daughter Dream.

The reality star, who co-parents three-year-old Dream with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, filed an emergency motion in court on 3 January, requesting the change to the former couple's custody arrangement, with him claiming Chyna's drinking and partying habits made her an unfit parent.

In the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, he stated that Chyna, real name Angela White, is constantly hosting parties at her house - even when Dream is present. In addition, he claimed Chyna is always drunk and also "snorts cocaine".

Calling her "out of control", Rob also accused Chyna of being violent, citing one incident where she allegedly threw sharp objects at her hairdresser.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that he's noticed a change in Dream's behaviour when she returns to him after seeing her mother - such as the little girl "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her."

He also claimed Dream has started cursing and returns to him with messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails.

The legal papers also included a declaration from Rob's sister Khloe, who noted that Dream is "decidedly more aggressive" at playdates with her cousins when she gets back from Chyna's.

In his filing, Rob requested that Chyna's custody be reduced to supervised weekend day visits with her daughter, as well as regular alcohol and drug testing.

Responding to the allegations, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani told In Touch Weekly: "Chyna will vigorously contest this latest, despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law - where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiance Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family (namely, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner)."

Editors at the site also report that the emergency motion was denied.

Rob and Chyna, who agreed to joint custody in 2017, are next set to meet in court on 10 February, where they will undergo meditation to hopefully work out a plan regarding custody of Dream.