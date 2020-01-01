Greta Gerwig was 'terrified' to direct Meryl Streep

Greta Gerwig was "terrified" to direct three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep in her new movie adaptation of Little Women.

The filmmaker was beginning to put together her cast for the period drama when Streep reached out and expressed her interest in the project, based on the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott, and bagged the role of Aunt March.

However, Greta has now admitted that it was a daunting experience making a movie with the acting legend, as she was intimidated by her excellence on set.

"I was terrified as a director, because what am I going to say to her? She's so smart and she knows more about how films are made than anyone," the 36-year-old told Elle UK. "There were a couple of lines I wrote to get a character from A to B, inelegantly, and you know when Meryl asks, 'Now why do I say that?' you'd better have a f**king good answer."

Revealing her fear of looking silly in front of the movie icon, she added: "It's intimidating, but it forces you to be better. Unfortunately, it's uncomfortable to get better, because it means you have to look like an idiot in front of her. But she's fabulous."

Despite her apprehensiveness in front of Streep, Gerwig seems to have built a rapport with her cast, which also includes Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Timothee Chalamet.

Praising the director, Chalamet commented to the publication: "She has a way of talking with actors that is uniquely insightful. That's perhaps because she's an actress herself, but also because she has this intuitive way of speaking about movies, about acting and about the direction of a story."