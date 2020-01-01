Ellen DeGeneres kicks off $5 million appeal aiding Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Ellen DeGeneres has set the ambitious goal of raising $5 million (£3.8 million) for the bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

The TV talk show host is the latest star to urge fans to help those affected by blazes in the country, where at least 25 people have died and hundreds have been left homeless.

The 61-year-old launched the fundraiser on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, sharing: "I love Australia. I love Australia so much I even married an Australian. A few years ago I got to see how incredible Australia is in person. We took our show there, and I fell in love with the country and the people. And right now, Australia needs our help."

The comedy star, who married Australian model, philanthropist, and actress Portia de Rossi in 2008, revealed that she has set up a crowdfunding page on website GoFundMe.com for disaster relief with a goal of $5 million.

She also announced that photo publishing service Shutterfly had kicked off the appeal with a $100,000 (£76,069) donation.

The page has already received over $363,000 (£275,00) in donations.