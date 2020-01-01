NEWS Rob Lowe claims his Christmas movie had more views than The Irishman Newsdesk Share with :







Rob Lowe has claimed his Christmas movie beat Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in views on Netflix.



In a Holiday in the Wild, the actor played a pilot who helps heartbroken divorcee Kate, portrayed by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, to nurse a baby elephant back to health in Africa.



The festive romantic flick, which was released on 1 November, became a huge hit for the streaming service, and now Lowe has alleged that it has overtaken Scorsese's critically-acclaimed gangster epic in views.



"I just did a movie for Netflix, it was the number one movie that they have," he told reporters at the Television Critics Association while promoting his new Fox show, 9-1-1: Lone Star. "It was a stupid Christmas elephant movie. Take that Martin Scorsese. They were like, 'Don't tell anybody.'"



And when quizzed about filming locations, Lowe said he doesn't mind where he works "as long as it's with people I like, people I like to work with and are telling good stories."



"Anyway, I will work wherever the opportunities come from," the 55-year-old quipped.



Back in December, Netflix bosses revealed that The Irishman, which has a runtime of three-and-a-half-hours, had been streamed by over 26 million accounts in seven days.



"My friends, I've got some news from the big guy at the top: The Irishman was watched by 26,404,081 accounts globally - within its first seven days on Netflix," the official Twitter account for the streaming service revealed.

The Irishman and Holiday in the Wild are both currently streaming on Netflix.