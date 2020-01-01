NEWS Zoe Kravitz enjoys the safety of her marriage to Karl Glusman Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star married the actor in June 2019, and she loves knowing occasional arguments won't damage their union.



In an interview with America's ELLE magazine, she said: "I'm used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things.



"Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out of the door. The commitment feels safe."



Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress reflected on growing up with her famous parents, singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet and felt particularly insecure living with her father in Miami.



Zoe said: "I didn't like my new school. I didn't feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing.



"I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15 year old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly."



Zoe also revealed that she is "vigilant" after battling bulimia for 10 years.



She said: "I'm OK now. But I am very vigilant. It's a disease, and I never let myself forget that."