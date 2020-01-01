Jenna Dewan: 'Everything is moving faster with my second pregnancy'

Jenna Dewan is finding pregnancy tougher the second time around, because "everything is happening faster".

The 39-year-old actress is expecting her second child - her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, she admitted her pregnancy has much harder the second time around.

"Evie was a dream pregnancy," Jenna said, referring to her six-year-old daughter Everly, from her marriage to Channing Tatum. "And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster.

"I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different."

As for her pregnancy cravings, they're different the second time too.

"I want everything bad," she grinned. "It was immediate. I was like, 'Where's the chips? Where's the Taco Bell?' I needed junk food."

When host Kelly said that perhaps it's because Jenna could be expecting a boy, the actress, who hasn't revealed her baby's gender, laughed: "I know, I know. We'll find out!"

Jenna, who is currently heavily pregnant, surprised fans when she revealed she was with child in September, less than a year after she went public with her romance with Steve.