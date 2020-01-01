Oscars to go host-less for second year

The 2020 Academy Awards will be without a host for the second consecutive year.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officials decided to invite a string of guest presenters to carry the 2019 prizegiving after original host Kevin Hart quit for refusing to apologise for old homophobic tweets, but the event went so well, they are now sticking to the same formula for this year's ceremony.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced the news on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

"There will be no traditional host again this year," Burke said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy, and star power."

Last year's Oscars, the first time in over 30 years the show had been without an emcee, proved to be a big hit, drawing almost 30 million viewers, up 12 per cent from 2018's bash.

Voting for the awards closed on Tuesday evening, with the nominations to be announced on 13 January. And even though the ceremony won't have a main host, Burke is adamant the bash will be highly entertaining.

"We expect another really commercial set of nominations," she shared. "A lot of incredible elements have already come together that have convinced us that we are going to have an incredibly entertaining show. Our goal is really that. Our goal is to present the most entertaining show possible and the producers have already put together a plan for what is going to be an entertaining telecast."

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on 9 February.