Elton John: 'Taron Egerton deserves an Oscar for Rocketman'

Elton John has called on Academy Awards voters to give the Best Actor prize to Taron Egerton for his performance in Rocketman.

Taron has earned critical acclaim for his role as the music icon in the biopic and was a surprise winner in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical category at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Elton expressed his hope that members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will reward him with an Oscar.

"Taron - I mean, when I was looking at him, I was thinking, 'That's me! That's me!'" he said. "I just think it's phenomenal, and I really think he deserves the Oscar above anyone I've seen this year."

The Welsh actor performed all of the Your Song star's hits in the film, which gave a candid depiction of Elton's career and his battles with alcohol and drug abuse.

Expressing his pride that the movie was a huge box office success, earning almost $200 million (£152 million) worldwide, the 72-year-old gushed: "I wanted to show the whole journey and the perils of it and the redemption.

"And, (impressively) for an R-rated film, it did $100 million (£76 million) in America. I actually can honestly say I wouldn't change a thing about it."

Meanwhile, Taron's vocal coach Michael Dore said he was "really proud" of the "down to earth" star's success.

"He's a good guy, a very sweet guy... so amazing in the film," he told the BBC.

The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards will be announced on 13 January.