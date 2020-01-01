Zoe Kravitz feels 'safe' in her marriage with Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz feels "safe" following her marriage to Karl Glusman because she knows they're both committed to their relationship.

The daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet tied the knot in Paris last summer in front of A-list pals and family after dating for three years. Reflecting on getting married in a cover interview with U.S. Elle magazine, Zoe shared that knowing they're both totally committed to each other makes her feel safe.

"The best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door," the Big Little Lies star said. "The commitment feels safe."

Zoe, 31, went on to confess being raised by parents in the spotlight helped her build a solid relationship with another actor.

"I'm used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things," she said. "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are."

After getting married in June at her dad's French home, Zoe shared a series of black-and-white snaps from the big day online. Famous guests included her mum's second husband, Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor spouse, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.