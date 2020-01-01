NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio helps save man from drowning during Caribbean vacation Newsdesk Share with :







Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helped save a man from drowning while on vacation in St. Barts last month.



The 45-year-old Titanic actor was apparently relaxing with friends and girlfriend Camila Morrone on a boat off the Caribbean island on 30 December when the captain of his vessel heard that a 24-year-old French man had fallen from a cruise ship. After consulting the Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo is said to have agreed that his boat should be diverted to help search for the man.



Following hours of searching, during which they became the only boat looking for the man, Leonardo and the crew on his boat reportedly spotted him waving his arms - after 11 hours of treading water.



They then are said to have pulled the severely dehydrated man, who was only known as Victor, from the rough ocean near Saba island just before nightfall, as a massive rainstorm looked certain to set in.



"The Club Med cruise worker had fallen overboard after too much alcohol and a long night... The captain of his ship sent out a panicked emergency message and Leonardo and his team agreed to look for the poor guy," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "They were the only responders, and his only chance of survival, despite being hours away.



"The 'man overboard' was minutes from drowning when he was found... He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world's most famous faces."



Leonardo was most recently seen at the Golden Globes on Sunday, when he was beaten to the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical prize by Rocketman's Taron Egerton.