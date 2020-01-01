Jennifer Hudson 'overwhelmed' by pressure of Aretha Franklin role

Jennifer Hudson is feeling "overwhelmed" by the pressure to perfect her performance as Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic.

The singer is stepping into the Queen of Soul's shoes for the upcoming musical movie, Respect, and told As If Magazine she "couldn't be more humbled, intimidated and excited" by the honour of portraying the "iconic" diva.

"It's a blessing, but scary at the same time. I go to sleep listening to Aretha, and I wake up listening to Aretha. I just want to do her justice and do the best job I possibly can," she said. "To take on the lifespan of the career and legacy of this iconic figure is a huge responsibility. Even the way she spoke was so beautiful. I'm trying to pay as much homage to her as I possibly can."

The former American Idol contestant was close with the Think hitmaker, and revealed the star gave her "pieces into her life" before her death at the age of 76 in August 2018.

"When people are that iconic it's easy to forget they had a life and that they are more than just an entertainer," the 38-year-old shared. "They are a person, they're a sister, they're a child, they're a wife, they're a friend... In our conversations she was teaching me more about life than her life."

Respect, also starring Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, Audra McDonald, and Tate Donovan, is expected to hit cinemas in October.