Kristen Stewart addresses fan calls for her to play Catwoman

Kristen Stewart has responded to "silly" calls from fans for her to star as Catwoman opposite ex Robert Pattinson in The Batman.



Zoe Kravitz has landed the coveted role in the movie, set for a 2021 release, but fans championed Charlie's Angels star Kristen for the role once it was announced her ex-boyfriend and former Twilight co-star was fronting the flick.



"That would be silly," the 29-year-old told Entertainment Tonight when the idea was suggested to her. "I mean, obviously that would (have been cool). I've been watching Batman since I was a little kid, every iteration of that series.



"That would've been a blast, but also I am, like, really good friends with Zoe. And obviously, I am so proud of Rob doing this whole (project)."



She added: "I can't wait to see this movie. So, like, sure, that is a funny idea but the real version is going to be sick."



Kristen and Robert dated for four years before she was photographed having an affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in 2012. She has since had relationships with women, including Stella Maxwell, St. Vincent, Alicia Cargile, and Dylan Meyer.