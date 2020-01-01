Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanked fellow star Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober during an acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old spent more than a year attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings following his 2016 split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and is now sober.

At the National Board of Review event, Cooper presented Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor prize won for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the Fight Club star revealed his pal, who has abstained from alcohol since he was 29, helped him give up the booze.

"Thank you, Bradley," he told the crowd, according to E! News. "Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy, and every day's been happier ever since."

Pitt opened up about his alcoholism in a December interview with The Two Popes actor Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine - but didn't mention The Hangover actor's role in his recovery.

"I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else," he explained to Hopkins. "You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it."