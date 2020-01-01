NEWS Ruby Rose donates $35,000 to Australia's bushfire relief efforts Newsdesk Share with :







Ruby Rose has donated $35,000 (£26,300) to the ongoing bushfire relief efforts during a short trip back to her home in Australia.



The actress took to Instagram to share several images from her trip Down Under, and revealed making the charitable donation, equivalent to AUD$50,000, was right at the top of her agenda.



"The first thing I did was donated $50,000 to numerous fire brigades around the country and wildlife organisations," she wrote. "Then I visited my amazing family and friends."



Although the Batwoman star said that she's already missing home, she shared her hope that the fires will soon be under control and work can begin on "restoring our beautiful country and world".



"Climate change is real, we need to listen to the indigenous people as we had in the past," she wrote, before slamming Prime Minister Scott Morrison for "failing" the country.



"The people have been victorious in coming together as a world wide community donating and praying and volunteering," the 33-year-old reflected.



The fires have so far claimed at least 25 lives across Australia and destroyed more than 1,600 homes across New South Wales and Victoria.



Other stars to donate to the efforts include Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pink, and Elton John.