Jamie Foxx would love to bring Eddie Murphy on his stand-up tour

The 52-year-old comedian and the 58-year-old acting legend were rumoured to be embarking on their own joint comedy tour, and although he revealed it's not true, he said he'd still be up for hitting the road with the 'Doctor Dolittle' star.



Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday (09.01.20), the host quizzed the 'Just Mercy' actor on the gossip.



She said: "This makes me happy if this is true."



However, he said: "The last part's not true. But I would love to go on tour with Eddie because it's our time - you haven't heard from him in a minute, and you haven't heard from me, and I got it. I've got some super jokes."



However, the 'Django Unchained' star did tease his own run.

He added: "I'm going to take you on a little bit of an adventure."



Eddie has a number of projects coming up, including 'Coming 2 America 2' and 'Beverly Hills Cop 4', which will now release on Netflix.



Whilst promoting his 2019 Netflix film 'Dolemite Is My Name', the Hollywood veteran quipped about being in a "semi-retired state".



He said: "I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing ... That means I'm never ever, ever - even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing - I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s. What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favourite dish."



Eddie added that he was still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves.



He explained: "I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies. Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time."



Jamie's last stand-up TV special was 2003's 'Jamie Foxx Unleashed: Lost, Stolen and Leaked!'