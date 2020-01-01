NEWS Tiffany Haddish had a sleepover at Salma Hayek's house Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish felt like a "princess" during a sleepover at Salma Hayek's London home as she marvelled at her new pal's lavish lifestyle.



The actresses bonded while making new comedy Like a Boss, and Haddish jumped at the opportunity to spend a night at the mansion Hayek shares with her billionaire husband, fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 12-year-old daughter, Valentina.



"It is profound, we (are) real friends," the Girls Trip star told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "She let me come to her house in London and sleep. She got this princess bed - you know, she's like the richest person I know - she got this bed that's a circle and it's got like, a canopy and it was like a princess (bed) (sic).



"It was a bed I always wanted to sleep in when I was a little girl... I felt like Sleeping Beauty!"



And Haddish revealed she was truly treated like royalty: "She came and woke me up and she got servants and stuff (sic)! I was like, 'Boom! Is this what it's like?'"



Hayek has also been giving the funnywoman industry advice about "how to communicate what you want and what you need to do your job at maximum capacity", but for Haddish, the highlight of their friendship so far occurred on the set of Like a Boss.



"She gave me a massage on my bunion one time, and I was like, 'We friends for life (sic)!'" Haddish laughed.

"Cause we have to wear these heels in the movie, and... it makes you not a nice person! It's very painful."



Like a Boss, which also features Rose Byrne, opens in U.S. theatres this week.