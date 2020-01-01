Amy Schumer undergoing IVF to expand her family

Comedienne Amy Schumer has started the process of in vitro fertilisation to expand her family, just eight months after welcoming her first child.

The Trainwreck star and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, became parents to son Gene in May (19), but on Thursday (09Jan20), the actress, 38, revealed they had turned to the alternative method of conception to help increase their chances of having another baby.

Schumer then asked her Instagram followers for any advice about undergoing IVF as she shared a photo of her stomach, which had been bruised from various hormone injections to increase fertility.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she captioned the image.

"If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Schumer's appeal led to a number of her famous friends and followers to inundate the funnywoman with messages of support.

"I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!" wrote Selena Gomez, while U.S. newswoman Katie Couric posted, "You got this mama... Sending you lots of love !"

DJ Samantha Ronson also commented on the post, writing, "check dm (direct messages)," indicating that she had relevant information to share with Schumer.

The IVF news comes after the actress endured a rough pregnancy with Gene, suffering from extreme morning sickness condition hyperemesis gravidarum, which forced her to cut short her standup tour after becoming hospitalised in early 2019.

She and Fischer wed in 2018.