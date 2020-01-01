NEWS The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old former actress and her husband Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week following a six-week break in Vancouver but following their shock announcement on Wednesday (08.01.20) that the couple plan to step back from royal life, it has now emerged Duchess Meghan only made a brief visit.



Meghan boarded a flight on Thursday (09.01.20) to return to Canada, where her and Harry's eight-month-old son, Archie, had stayed with a nanny, and sources told MailOnline she "hadn't planned" on staying in the UK for long.

And it has also been reported Harry is planning to return to Canada as soon as possible, though that may not be for at least another week as he has an official engagement scheduled in England on 16 January.



News of Meghan's departure came amid Buckingham Palace releasing a new statement, in which it was announced Queen Elizabeth, her son and heir Prince Charles, and her grandson Prince William - Harry's father and brother respectively - are working "together at pace" with the couple to find "workable solutions" to their decision to quit day-to-day royal life and become "financially independent".



The new statement read: "The Queen, the Prince Of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with the government and the Sussex household to find workable solutions."



Previously, a brief statement issued on behalf of the royal family called out Harry and Meghan's "different approach", fuelling claims senior royals were "blindsided" by the couple's announcement.



The official statement read: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."



When making their announcement, Harry and Meghan confirmed they plan to divide their time between the UK and North America.