Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million (£2.2 million) to the bushfire relief efforts in Australia through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.

The 45-year-old actor has created the Australia Wildfire Fund as part of Earth Alliance, with the offshoot aiming to contribute to the "international response to the catastrophic bushfires" which are currently causing chaos around the country.

To date, the wildfires this season have killed at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.

The Australia Wildfire Fund will work with Australian partner organisations including Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage, and Wires Wildlife Rescue, with all funds raised going to firefighting efforts in New South Wales and other areas affected by the blazes.

DiCaprio is co-chair of Earth Alliance, alongside philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth.

He's the latest star to pledge a huge amount of money to the bushfire relief efforts.

Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pink, and Kylie Jenner have also donated significant funds to the cause.