Director Scott Derrickson exits Doctor Strange sequel

Director Scott Derrickson has departed the Doctor Strange sequel due to "creative differences".

The surprise announcement was made in the form of a statement from producers at Marvel Studios, in which it was revealed that Derrickson would be leaving the follow-up to the 2016 fantasy starring Benedict Cumberbatch, but would stay on as an executive producer.

"Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)," a Marvel representative commented to Variety.

The filmmaker, who helmed the original movie, confirmed the news on Twitter, and shared a similar statement with his fans and followers.

"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP," he posted.

Production is still expected to start in May, with president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, serving as producer.

The team has already begun the search for Derrickson's replacement.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to pair Cumberbatch's titular character with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, while Benedict Wong is also attached.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for release in May 2021.