Nicholas Hoult to tackle Mission: Impossible sequels

Nicholas Hoult is set to appear opposite Tom Cruise in the next two Mission: Impossible movies.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the casting news on social media on Thursday and indicated that the British actor will be playing a villain.

"Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?" the filmmaker posted on Instagram, to which the X-Men: Apocalypse star replied, "Love to. Though why stop at a little?"

Hoult later shared the same image on his own Instagram page, with McQuarrie then commenting on the post: "Things tend to escalate from there. Welcome aboard. #MI78."

Further details about the 30-year-old's character are yet to be shared.

Cruise will return as secret agent Ethan Hunt, with actresses Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff also featuring in the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible, which is set for release in July 2021.

The next two films in the franchise, which McQuarrie will write and direct, will be shot back-to-back, with the eighth movie scheduled to be released in August 2022.

Hoult's casting comes after he lost out on the chance to star alongside Cruise in the Top Gun sequel.

Miles Teller landed the lead role in the Hollywood legend's Top Gun: Maverick flick, but according to editors at Variety, Cruise remained a big fan of the actor, leading Hoult to be offered the new gig in the forthcoming Mission: Impossible project.