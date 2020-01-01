Eddie Murphy hated wearing platform shoes while shooting Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy couldn't wait to kick off his shoes after shooting Dolemite Is My Name because the platform heels he had to wear left his feet "throbbing".

The comedy icon plays Dolemite star Rudy Ray Moore in Craig Brewer's biopic, and getting the '70s wardrobe just right was key to pulling off the performance because the late funnyman was known for his extreme fashion sense - although Murphy didn't love the footwear.

"The costuming gave the character a pulse. Except the shoes. Those platform shoes, it was more like a throbbing feeling," the 58-year-old told W Magazine. "When you're in your 50s and you put on platform shoes, your feet are saying, 'Take these off me.'"

However, Murphy learned to ignore the pain during filming because he wanted to do Moore justice with his movie portrayal, having admired the man since he was a teen.

"The first time I saw Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite, I was 15 years old," he recalled. "My brother told me to see it, and we thought it was crazy and funny and, 'What is this?' That's the universal response to Dolemite."

The Netflix project has since won Murphy critical acclaim, earning him a Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy nomination at the recent Golden Globes, where the movie was also shortlisted for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.