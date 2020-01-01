Lizzie McGuire revival on hold as original creator leaves show

Disney's upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold following the departure of the show's original creator.

Hilary Duff confirmed she was set to reprise her role as Lizzie last year, and in October confirmed shooting had begun on the new season - its first since 2004.

However, work on the Disney+ revival ground to a halt after just two episodes, as Terri Minsky - the creator of the original series and showrunner of the new season - stepped down from her role.

A spokesperson for the network told Variety it is now looking to hire a new showrunner to take the show in a different creative direction.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," they said. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

It was previously announced that the new show would follow 30-year-old Lizzie living in New York and working as an apprentice to an interior decorator, with original stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas also returning as Lizzie's mother, father and brother, respectively, and Adam Lamberg reprising his role of Gordo, Lizzie's best friend.