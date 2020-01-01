Charlize Theron needed medical treatment after filming Bombshell

Charlize Theron needed medical treatment after lowering her voice to play Megyn Kelly in Bombshell proved to be "very stressful" on her vocal cords.

The critically-acclaimed drama chronicles the real-life female Fox News employees who exposed the sexual harassment of CEO Roger Ailes back in 2016, and stars Charlize as the former Fox News reporter.

However, the 44-year-old was so determined to nail her portrayal of Megyn, she was willing to risk her health to get the sound just right.

"It was very stressful on my vocal cords to do Megyn Kelly's voice in Bombshell," the Oscar-winning actress told W Magazine for their Best Performances 2020 issue.

"Megyn has a very deep register, and I started having a really hard time. I ended up having to go see a specialist. Poor me," Charlize quipped.

She also explained that she was more than happy to wear unfashionable nude-coloured tights to play the controversial Fox News reporter, after being told to do so by a fellow Oscar winner.

"Colleen Atwood, our costume designer, has won four Academy Awards, so when she tells me to put the nude hose on, I put the nude hose on," she laughed.

The South Africa-born star's dedication to the role has paid off, and her performance earned her nominations for the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards.

Charlize, who also produced the movie, is tipped to score her third Oscar nod when the contenders are announced next week.

Bombshell, which also stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.